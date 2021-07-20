A report by Gay Nagle Myers for Travel weekly.

Dominica’s Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort in the capital, Roseau, has unpacked its renovated oceanfront rooms, now outfitted with new furniture, fabrics, and art in a color palette that echoes the island’s foliage, blue waters, pebble beaches, and volcanic origins reflects.

The refreshed rooms are part of the Fort Young Resort’s new master plan, which includes the update of 13 more rooms this summer, as well as the introduction of a waterfront spa and 60 fort rooms in the restored historic fort area of ​​the property.

Six of these new units will be junior oceanfront suites with en-suite bathrooms, kitchenettes and connecting rooms.

Also in the works is a fitness center, business center, bar and lounge, conference room with 200 seats, a sun terrace with 250 seats, an art gallery, a wine and rum cellar and three meeting rooms.

“As more travelers travel again, we want to make Fort Young a safe and peaceful destination from which visitors can enjoy a much-needed vacation or remotely work on endless adventures on their doorstep,” said Dinesh Kissoon, general manager of Fort Young.

The schedule for the completion of all work is planned for autumn 2022.

Related: Travel Requirements for Dominica and Other Caribbean Countries

With the introduction of the updated guest rooms, the hotel introduced a New Oceanfront Room promotion valid for trips through December 15, those booked by August 31 for five or more nights.