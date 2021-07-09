Strawberry and banana bread is the favorite food that works as a breakfast, dessert, or snack. With the fresh summer taste of strawberries you have an exaggerated, well-equipped fast bread. This variant of banana bread is sure to be repeated!

We all have our favorite banana bread recipe to warm up a chilly morning or to go with a calming cup of coffee. Strawberries and bananas were made for each other.

Why not throw something in the banana bread? I mean, panera bread sells strawberry-banana smoothies, and strawberry-banana is a popular type of ice cream. So it makes sense to combine them in this spectacular bread.

Easy-Peasy Strawberry-Banana Bread

Bananas are soft and sweet; Strawberries are light and sour. Opposites attract, and this is extremely obvious and successful with this delicious bread. This super easy recipe involves mixing the dry ingredients, mixing the wet ingredients, piecing them together, and baking the wonderful preparation. Put the coffee on while the rich and enticing aroma fills the house.

What You Need to Make Strawberry Banana Bread

Banana puree are the basis for this beautiful bread. It gives it flavor and a moist texture that melts in the mouth.



Eggs tie everything together so you don’t end up with crumbly bread. It also adds protein if you’re interested in making this your next favorite breakfast.

Sour cream or yogurt – adds a richness that would normally be provided by oil. The zing adds an amazing flavor and mouthfeel.

S. ugar (brown or white) – adds a pleasant sweetness to the palate.

Vanilla extract – gives the bread taste that is irreplaceable. I can’t believe how expensive real vanilla extract has got. It makes me very happy to know how easy it is to do Homemade vanilla extract.

All-purpose flour is the basic ingredient that makes bread what it is: bread. I don’t think I could live without it.



Baking soda and soda both interact with the sour cream and result in better rising when baked.

salt is a flavor enhancer that really brings out the sweetness of the fruit.



butter moisturizes without wetting. It also adds that wonderfully buttery flavor that goes so well in cakes and quick breads.



Alternative ingredients

Frozen bananas works as long as you at least partially thaw them before you bake the bread. No bananas? Apple sauce is another fruit that makes an incredible bread (replace it with the same amount) especially when you add a tablespoon of apple pie seasoning to the dry ingredients.



Frozen strawberries works well. I would partially thaw them before adding them to the batter. Fresh mango or pineapple Cut into small pieces is a great substitute for the sweet acidity of strawberries.



All-purpose flour can easily be replaced with your favorite gluten free Execution. If you want healthier bread, you can replace the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour and add another tablespoon of yogurt or sour cream. If you want to use self-rising flour , Omit salt and baking powder.

sugar – If you only have white or brown sugar, no problem. You can use one to replace the other. If you like your banana bread a little less sweet, you can Reduce sugar by half . Another ideal substitute is Coconut or date sugar .

Sour cream or yogurt – Do you need a dairy-free version? Feel free to replace the yogurt with Coconut or soy yogurt . If you don’t have sour cream or yogurt, but you have Buttermilk , you can replace the ⅓ cup of sour cream with ¼ cup of buttermilk.

Eggs – You can add 1 tablespoon to each egg. replace ground flaxseed and stir 3 tablespoons of warm water until it becomes gelatinous.

Delicious supplements: Some of my favorites to toss in the batter are half a cup of chocolate chips, walnuts, and / or pecans.



Simple kitchen hacks

Do you want muffins? Divide the dough into the hollows of a muffin tin and bake in the preheated oven at 350 ℉ / 175 ℃ for 30-35 minutes.

Flavor enhancing. Throw in a teaspoon of grated lemon peel for a nice zest.

Do you want cake instead? Using a bundt or pipe pan, bake around the same time but keep an eye on them just in case. Double up the recipe and pour the batter into a greased 9 ″ x11 ″ baking dish for an impressive sheet cake. Bake at 350 ℉ / 175 ℃ for about 30 minutes.

Help the strawberries. Try to toss the strawberries in just a little flour before mixing them into the batter so that they stay in place and don’t sink to the bottom.

Be patient. Baking bread with fruit and high moisture content is more of an art than a science. The higher the moisture in the bread, the longer it takes to bake. If in doubt, leave in the oven a little longer.

Storage and shelf life

I’m not sure if you need to worry too much about shelf life. I’ve never let it stick in the 3 or 4 days it keeps at room temperature.

It can be frozen well for up to 3 months. Wait for it to cool completely, store it in a resealable freezer bag and freeze it. Whenever you’re ready for a tasty snack, take it out of the freezer and let it thaw at room temperature overnight.

Serving suggestions

The first thing on my list is a no-brainer, coffee. After that, Homemade whipped cream to put the coffee and a dollop on my bread.

When i do carrot cake, I love to do extra Cream cheese frosting for spreading toast and of course banana bread.

Rum and raisin ice cream is always a welcome summer addition to cakes, tarts and banana bread.

More simple recipes for baking

Apple dumplings – So much easier than apple strudel or cake. And while it’s still pretty cute, for my family it’s so much better and better than McDonald’s apple pie.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake – This festive and melt-in-the-mouth cake calls for a tropical vacation. Where’s my piña colada?

Banana pineapple bread – Do you want a pineapple spin-off for this bread? You would be happy if you tried this version.

Devils Food Cake – A chocolate fix on steroids. I believe this cake has the most intense chocolate flavor.

How to Make Strawberry Banana Bread

Prepare and mix ingredients

preheat the oven up to 350 ℉ / 175 ℃ degrees. Grease a 9 by 5 inch loaf pan with cooking spray and set aside.

Wet Ingredients: In a small bowl, whisk the mashed bananas, eggs, sour cream, sugar (brown and white), and vanilla extract. (Photo 1 & 2)

Dry ingredients: Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in another bowl. (Picture 3)

Mix everything together: Gradually mix the wet ingredients and dry ingredients together and whisk them with a spatula until they are thoroughly mixed. (Picture 4)

Ready for the oven

Add the butter: Pour the butter and mix thoroughly, scraping the sides. (Pic 5)

Add the strawberries: Stir in the strawberries until they are incorporated into the mixture. (Photos 6 & 7)

Prepare the bread: Pour the batter into the greased loaf pan. Bake for 55-60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean in the center. (Picture 8)

Let it cool down: Leave the strawberry and banana bread in the pan for about 10 minutes before removing it. Then turn it out onto a wire rack so that it cools down completely.

Please note that the nutritional information is a rough estimate and can vary greatly depending on the products used in the recipe. Nutritional information: Portion: 1disc| Calories: 370kcal (19%)| Carbohydrates: 55G (18%)| Protein: 6thG (12%)| Fat: fifteenG (23%)| Saturated fatty acids: 9G (56%)| Polyunsaturated fat: 1G| Monounsaturated fatty acids: 4thG| Trans fats: 1G| Cholesterol: 76mg (25%)| Sodium: 413mg (18%)| Potassium: 310mg (9%)| Fiber: 3G (13%)| Sugar: 26G (29%)| Vitamin A: 498IE (10%)| Vitamin C: 29mg (35%)| Calcium: 67mg (7%)| Iron: 2mg (11%)